Thomas Timson, aged 36, took advantage of the schoolgirl by befriending her and buying her presents.

He paid the girl compliments to win her confidence before abusing her on multiple occasions between October 2019 and April 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timson, of Kirton, near Ollerton, was jailed for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Thomas Timson has been jailed for three years

He was convicted after a trial on four counts of engaging a girl in sexual activity.

Timson met the girl after being introduced to her in July 2019 and was fully aware of her age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After gaining her confidence, Timson began buying the girl clothes as well as transferring money into her bank account and taking her on shopping trips and to restaurants.

During police interviews, the girl said Timson was ‘throwing money at her’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked her to send sexually explicit pictures of herself and sent her inappropriate messages before engaging the girl in sexual activity.

Detective Sergeant James Robinson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Timson’s behaviour was manipulative and predatory. He knew exactly what he was doing when he chose to befriend a young, vulnerable girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions were completely reprehensible and caused the child unimaginable emotional damage.

“I’d like to mention the bravery of the child in this case in speaking to officers and helping expose Timson for his appalling crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By lying about his abuse this case went to trial and put the victim through even more pain.