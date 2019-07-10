Ollerton man helped pal steal £2,500 of jewellery

An Ollerton man who helped his pal steal £2,500 of jewellery by holding open the door as they ran out was trying to raise cash to pay off a drug debt, a court heard.

Shane Garland's friend seized a large glass vase from the counter of CH Sperink Jewellers, on Forest Road, New Ollerton, on the afternoon of January 23.

In police interview he said he was in Ollerton that day and had “recently gone off the rails,” said prosecutor Ruth Snodin.

“He bought some drugs from a man in Ollerton and didn't have the money to pay for them,” she said.

“He was worried there would be repercussions.”

Garland opened the door for his friend and the pair ran to a local estate, where they split the jewellery and sold it.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “He was last at crown court in 2016. He accepts it was a joint enterprise.

“Since he was interviewed he has been clean of all drugs.”

Garland, 26, of Breacon Avenue, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I take the view that this type of theft would have caused a considerable effect to a jewellers in a small regional town.

“It can be the difference between a jeweller staying in business and going out of business.”

He adjourned sentencing until July 24 for probation reports, and asked the CPS to make enquiries about the impact of the theft on the store.

