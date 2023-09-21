Ollerton man fractured his partner’s eye socket after taking cocaine for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corey White had more than ten drinks, including lager and rum and coke, before taking the class A drug in Mansfield town centre, on August 27, said prosecutor Adil Zafar.

After returning home the pair argued and he punched her twice in the face, fracturing her orbital bone. She also suffered a broken ankle.

"She went to every effort to protect him," said Mr Zafar. "She intially told neighbours the taxi driver assaulted her and later said she couldn't recall what happened when she was taken to hospital."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

But their argument was recorded on a doorbell camera and she was heard shouting, "I can't see," while he told her to shut up.

White, aged 27, later told police “he lost his head after taking drugs” and the cocaine was found when he was searched.

Magistrates were shown pictures of his partner who sustained a black eye and a swollen jaw.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: "The combination of the drugs and alcohol had a very negative impact on him and he can't remember very much.

"He doesn't accept being responsbile for her broken ankle. This whole journey has been quite traumatic for him."

She said White would struggle in a prison environment as he has mental health issues and would lose his job checking orders at a food warehouse in Bilsthorpe.

Their eight-year relationship is over, Ms Clarson added. He deserved full credit for his guilty plea, she said, and has no previous convictions.

White, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of cocaine when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 28.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for the next two years, along with a 24 month community order. He must complete the 31-day building better relationships programme and 12 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge, £85 costs and £500 compensation. A two-year restraining order was imposed.