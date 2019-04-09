Officers 'seriously concerned' for welfare of missing Shirebrook teenager

Derbyshire Police have said they are 'seriously concerned' about the welfare of a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her Shirebrook home.

Chloe Niblett was last seen leaving her home in Laurel Close, Shirebrook at 10.40am this morning, April 9.

Chloe Niblett.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

She has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing black jacket and black trousers, with black shoes.

She was carrying a black rucksack and white shoulder bag with a picture of a unicorn on it.

If you have seen Chloe, or know where she may be, please contact Derbyshire Police urgently by calling 101, quoting reference number 588 of April 9.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mansfield man hailed a hero after running into neighbours' burning home

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week

Mansfield talking newspaper editor has bus named after him

Did you see a TV crew filming in Mansfield today?

Two Notts men arrested for series of car thefts from London