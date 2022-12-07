Luke Twigg, 29, of North Side, New Tupton: Guilty of damaging a window, assult by beating and harassment. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months with drug rehabilitation requirement, 25 rehabilitation activity days and a 29-day accredited programme. Handed two-year restraining order, £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Scarlet Mickle, 30, of Wimborne Crescent, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Philip Whirledge, 65, of The Village, Dale Abbey, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Jan Jurina, 51, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 49 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Declan Coombes, 19, of Stand Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured and failing to comply with road markings. Case adjourned.

Pelham Oates, 35, of Main Road, Somercotes: Guilty of theft. Jailed for 38 weeks.

Matthew Pratt, 22, of Cromford Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £270 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £310 court costs and five penalty points. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Mark Gray, 55, of Kingsway, lkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £750 fine, £75 victim surcharge, £300 court costs and six penalty points.

Julie Longdon, 56, of Turton Close, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £300 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Gail Wheatley, 57, of Trumpet Inn, Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of selling alcohol otherwise than in accordance with an authorisation issued under the Licensing Act 2003 and failing to prevent smoking. Handed £222 fine, £89 victim surcharge and £337.68 court costs.

Michael Wheatley, 57, of Trumpet Inn, Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of selling alcohol otherwise than in accordance with an authorisation issued under the Licensing Act 2003 and failing to prevent smoking. Handed £43 fine, £17 victim surcharge and £346.43 court costs.

Teresa Wood, 50, of Kedleston Drive, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.

Richard Walton, 47, of Burke Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Joshua Allsopp, 21, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with vehicle registration mark regulations. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Anthony Austin, 58, of Pear Tree Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed £119 fine, £47 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Lorraine Batty, 62, of Spring Vale Road, Hayfield, High peak: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Brett Dodsworth, 27, of West End, Barlborough: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 40 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Brett Hutchinson, 30, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with vehicle registration mark regulations. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kerry Ann Hutsby, 27, of Loscoe Grange, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Case adjourned.

Paul Johnson, 60, of North Crescent, Duckmanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Alexander Rawlings, 33, of Ryknield Road, Kilburn: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Julian Richardson, 64 of Hazeltree Close, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Anthony Shaw, 39, of Outseats Drive, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 64 miles per hour. Handed £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Ellie Hatfield, 28, of Rose Valley, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving uninsured with no MOT. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Craig Croxall, 44, of Goseley Crescent, Hartshorne, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Martin Fantom, 39, of St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Twelve-month suspension period of 12-week jail term extended to 18 months. Handed £60 court costs.

John Lamb, 42, of Gateway Court, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £450 fine and £60 court costs.

Michael Martin, 34, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Handed six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 31-day accredited programme and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Jason Meakin, 43, of Stamford Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 12 days jail and £60 court costs.

Singh Balwinder, 23, of Rowley Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £130 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Ellis Carroll, 27, of Nottingham Road, Spondon, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Laura Chapman, 31, of Parkhouse Road, Lower Pilsley: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile. Handed £166 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Edward Coleman, 47, of Dale Road North, Darley Dale: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.