Offenders - from Chesterfield, Bolsover and Shirebrook to Alfreton, Belper and Heanor - in court
Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Ludmila Stirbet, 40, of Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 61mph - and driving unlicensed, having only a provisional licence. Handed £146 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Tristan Stirling, 39, of Wenslees, Darley Bridge: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70mph - namely 109mph. Handed £426 fine, £43 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.
Christian Thorley, 34, of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40mph - namely 73mph. Handed £614 fine, £61 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.
Most Popular
Raul Rosca, 34, of Victoria Street, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 52mph. Handed £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and six penalty points.
Gavin Ellis, 58, of Alfred Street, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 36mph. Handed £166 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Hayden Fraser, 56, of Hayfield Close, Belper: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Read More
Andrew French, 37, of High Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with a traffic sign. Case adjourned.
Jakob Gallear, 18, of North Street, Heanor: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Derrick Miller, 28, of Wordsworth Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
David Rathband, 54, of Wood Street, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 36mph. Handed £146 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Raymond Somerville, 68, of Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
John Spencer, 64, of Dean Street, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.
Michael Allcock, 41, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Ashlee Allfree, 31, of Hill Top, Bolsover: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Jean Mancini, 79, of Spa Croft, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 59mph. Handed £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.
Jamie Marklew, 29, of Haldane Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30mph - namely 59mph. Handed £313 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Hussain Mazher, 48, of Smith Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed £83 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.
Simon Mee, 26, of Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving unlicensed. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.
Simon Spittle, 57, of Heath Avenue, Killamarsh: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £479 fine, £47 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.
Luke Mills, 36, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £160 court costs and six penalty points.
John Ogden, 54, of St Augustines Avenue, Birdholme: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, Handed £515 fine, £52 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.
Anthony Williams, 49, of Northern Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50mph - namely 66mph. Handed £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and four penalty points.
Korban Slater, 19, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place. Handed a £300 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.