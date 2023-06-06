News you can trust since 1952
Off-roaders caught in the act during police day of action at 'The Desert' in Mansfield

Police officers seized a number of illegal vehicles during a day of action at an off-roading hotspot in Mansfield.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, June 3, members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South neighbourhood policing, drone and Operation Reacher teams united for the day, as part of Operation Nebraska.

The operation is focused on targeting illegal off-roading on a patch of wasteland locally known as The Desert, a sandy patch of land near the Mansfield’s Oak Tree estate.

The action followed concerns being raised by members of the public.

Officers took action to enforce the ban on off-road vehicles and motorcycles on publicly accessible land in the area known locally as 'The Desert'.
A force spokesman said: “There were concerns raised in relation to a rise in criminal damage to farmland, barriers and near misses with members of public using the local nature trails.

“We conducted our patrols in marked and un-marked police vehicles, as well as hi-visibility patrols on The Desert and the surrounding areas."

Police can fine or prosecute people for using off-road vehicles and motorcycles on The Desert after a public spaces protection order was put in place in 2022.

Anyone who fails to meet the requirements of the order could receive a £100 fixed penalty notice or be prosecuted.

Police hailed the day of action as a success after seizing more than one illegal vehicle in the area.

A spokesperson said: “As a result of the day, one off-road motorbike was seized, one motor vehicle seized and one person reported for a driving licence-related offence.”