Off-road motorbikes targeted in Sherwood Forest in police operation

Operation Jericho saw officers from the Newark Operation Reacher team carry out high-visibility patrols in the Budby, Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Blidworth area over the weekend.
A team spokesman said it followed ‘numerous reports of off-road motorbikes riding along bridleways and footpaths in the area’.
The spokesman said: “These paths are used regularly by dog walkers and horse riders, as well as local members of the community.
“Off-road bikers who drive in an anti-social manner or who put others at risk can expect robust action from police, which can include seizure of your bike and prosecution.”