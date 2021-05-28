Off-road bikers throw rocks at landowners in Kings Clipstone

Shocking details of the incident have emerged this week as officers launched an investigation amid claims some bikers are ‘becoming a real problem’ for villagers.

Writing on the Sherwood North Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Off-road bikers are not only riding through private land, but they are damaging crops, cutting down fences and knocking down stiles to make the access easier for themselves.

“We are not tarring you all with the same brush, but a certain group of bikers have now resulted in throwing rocks at a victim and his vehicle. This happened when they were challenged for being on private property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Nuisance’ off-road bikers threw rocks at a landowner in Kings Clipstone after challenging riders for being on private land. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police/Facebook.

“We are keen to identify the group of riders who think throwing rocks at somebody is acceptable.”

Anyone who has any information about the identity of the bikers should contact police on 101 or email [email protected]