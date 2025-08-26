Off-duty officer praised after stopping suspected drink-driver in Mansfield

A woman is due in court after an off-duty police officer apprehended a suspected drink driver in Mansfield.

PC Sianna Bennett was a passenger in her friend’s car when they came across a stationary white Volkswagen ID4 in the middle of Sherwood Way East, Mansfield, on Monday evening (18 August).

The off-duty officer approached the vehicle to check on the female driver and suspected she was over the drink-drive limit.

She asked the woman to turn off the ignition but she refused and drove off, before stopping the car again.

Fearing for the safety of the woman and other road users, PC Bennett identified herself as a police officer and apprehended the driver.

On-duty officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who then failed a breathalyser test.

The woman was charged with drink-driving and assaulting an emergency worker, after the off-duty officer reported being kicked in the shin during the incident.

Speaking about the incident Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police Force, said PC Bennett should be proud of herself.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy added: “PC Bennett’s actions demonstrate that as police officers we're never really off-duty.

“The safety of the wider community was paramount for PC Bennett that evening and she fully deserves recognition for intervening in the way she did.

“This was an excellent example of what policing is all about – protecting the public. She should be immensely proud of herself.”

The woman was conditionally bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court next month.