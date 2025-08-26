Off-duty officer praised after stopping suspected drink-driver in Mansfield

An off-duty police officer has been praised after stopping a suspected drink-driver in Mansfield

PC Sianna Bennett was a passenger in her friend’s car when they came across a stationary white Volkswagen ID4 in the middle of Sherwood Way East, Mansfield.

The off-duty officer approached the vehicle to check on the female driver and suspected she was over the drink-drive limit.

She asked the woman to turn off the ignition but she refused and drove off, before stopping again.

On-duty officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who then failed a breathalyser test.
Fearing for the safety of the woman and other road users, PC Bennett identified herself as a police officer and apprehended the driver.

The woman was charged with drink-driving and assaulting an emergency worker, after the off-duty officer reported being kicked in the shin during the incident.

The woman was conditionally bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court next month.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “PC Bennett’s actions demonstrate that as police officers we're never really off-duty.

“The safety of the wider community was paramount for PC Bennett that evening and she fully deserves recognition for intervening in the way she did.

“This was an excellent example of what policing is all about – protecting the public. She should be immensely proud of herself.”

