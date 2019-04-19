Oak Tree flats cordoned off as police investigate crime scene

The Oak Tree crime scene
Police are investigating a crime scene at a block of flats on Mansfield's Oak Tree estate this afternoon - with a cordon still in place.

Police have not released any details yet but residents on Edale Road say a man was seen swaying and nearly falling into the road just before midnight last night.

Police have been at the scene since midnight

The police cordon - which extends all the way along the block of flats - was put up shortly after and remains in place this afternoon along with crime scene investigators.

The cordon has been in place since midnight last night

