Harrowing footage from the body-worn cameras of the two officers who confronted Kai Green on North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, on April 25, at about 11pm, was played at his trial.

Green, aged 18, began screaming aggressively and laughing while refusing to remove his hands from his trousers, and instead slapped the sergeant's hand, repeating: “Arrest me.”

“Move,” Green told the officer. “I’m going to ask you one more time, or I'm going to bore (stab) you up. Move man.”

Kai Green

Advancing on the officer and producing the knife, Green asked him: “Why are you coming up? Arrest me. Why have you gone all shy?”

Green turned when the officer PAVA-sprayed him, so the liquid hit the back of his grey hoodie.

A recording made by an eyewitness on their camera phone was played at 20 per cent the normal speed to show the horrific moment when Green chased and stabbed the sergeant.

The first two blows caused wounds to the sergeant's right buttock, while a third missed.

The fourth penetrated the officer’s tactical vest, his police fleece and went through the outer layer of a stab vest, fortunately only catching the very edge.

The officer then sprayed PAVA in Green’s face and was able to take him to the ground face down. A second officer was able to restrain Green's legs.

Experts said the officer could have sustained life-threatening injuries, if the fourth blow had penetrated his vest.

Green told Nottingham Crown Court he was frightened of being searched for cannabis and said: “I was stressed and angry by the whole situation. I was making myself worse.”

Abigail Joyce, prosecuting, said the video showed Green’s feet leave the ground as he stabbed the officer as “fiercely, as dangerously and as brutally as he could”.

"When you pursued him up the road the last words you said were – ‘I will f****** kill you.’" she said.

“Yes,” replied Green.

Green, of Larkfield Road, admitted wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, but was cleared of attempted murder after a three-day trial.