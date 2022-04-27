Nuthall man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed in 'shocking' attack

Patrolling officers were dealing with an incident in North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, at 11pm on Monday when the attack happened.

A man was swiftly arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The incident took place on Monday.

His welfare is being looked after by Nottinghamshire Police.

Kai Green, aged 18, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 27) charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 25.

Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault on a police officer who was going about their lawful business. The level of violence that the officer experienced was shocking and will not be tolerated.

“The force treats knife crime extremely seriously and will continue to take robust action against anyone involved in this sort of criminality.”

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, the force’s knife crime lead, added: “Anyone who decides to carry a knife in public is placing themselves and others at considerable risk of serious harm.

“That’s why we work so hard every day, working closely with our partners, to prevent people from making such decisions in the first place and to educate them of the serious consequences.