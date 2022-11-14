Nuthall man charged after homeless woman punched in 'unprovoked assault'

Police have charged a man with assault by beating.

Officers were flagged down by witnesses following the assault in Clumber Street, Nottingham, at 3.30am on Friday (November 11).

The woman was punched twice in the head after a man accused her of being in his way.

Response officers attended and arrested a suspect.

Taye Christian, aged 22, of Borman Close, Nuthall, has been charged with assault by beating.

He was granted bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 16.

Investigation officer PC Daniel Blake said: “This was an unprovoked assault and I would like to thank those who alerted officers so we could come to her aid.

“Whilst we have charged a suspect, our enquiries into this incident are still ongoing and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any mobile phone footage to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”