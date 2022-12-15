Nuthall knifeman who stabbed police officer four times in 'ferocious' attack jailed

Kai Green

Kai Green, 18, attacked Sergeant Daniel Griffin in Nottingham city centre on April 25 this year, leaving him seriously injured.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court this week (Tuesday, December 13) having previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. A jury cleared him of attempted murder following a four-day trial in October.

The trial was shown mobile phone footage of the attack, which saw Sergeant Griffin and a colleague stop to question Green and another man on suspicion that they were smoking cannabis.

After refusing to be searched, Green, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, pulled a knife on Sgt Griffin before proceeding to stab him in the buttock and the chest.

The attack only ceased when Sgt Griffin, who was wearing a stab vest, activated his parva spray, enabling his colleague to detain Green on the ground until back-up arrived.

Sgt Griffin was taken to hospital and placed on a major trauma ward.

In a statement read out in court, Sgt Griffin described the significant impact the attack had had on himself and his family.

“As a serving police officer for nearly nine years, I have written many hundred statements but this is by far the most difficult,” it read.

“Little did I know that on that day this could easily have been the last time I would have hugged and kissed my family.

“I remember lying down on the floor… I knew I was in trouble and I just thought my life was coming to an end.

“All I wanted was my family – I was thinking about them on my way to hospital. I honestly thought that I was going to die.”

The brave cop said the attack forced him to take months off work and that his wounds caused him “significant pain and discomfort”.

He added: “The incident has caused me to question if I should remain working for the police and I considered ending my nine-year career.

“After some soul searching, I have decided to return to work, but I know I will not be the same again.”

A police constable who witnessed the attack also provided a statement to the court, in which she described experiencing sleepless nights after it happened.

Green was handed an eight-year sentence comprising two parts. He was sentenced to five years in custody, of which he’ll serve at least two-thirds. He will then serve a further three years on licence, during which time he could be recalled to prison if he breaches the terms of that licence.

A nine-month sentence was imposed concurrently after Green also admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Detective inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a deliberate act by Green that resulted in an officer doing his job being seriously injured. If the officer had not been wearing his stab vest, this easily could have been the killing of a police officer on the streets of Nottingham.

“Fortunately he survived and the fact he has returned to duty – despite still experiencing pain and discomfort from his wounds – is a testament to his commitment to policing and keeping communities safe.

“This was a horrendous ordeal for him and his family. Green is clearly a very dangerous man and his conviction sends a clear message that assaults on officers will not be tolerated in any form.

“Over a number of years there has been an increasing number of reports of assaults on officers and staff. This can cause physical and psychological harm to those who are dedicated public servants and coming under attack should not be part of the job.