Nuclear power plant supervisor ‘completely out of it’ when he crashed in Ollerton

A nuclear power plant supervisor was "completely out of it" and more than three times over the limit when he crashed into railings after boozing in an Ollerton pub, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Derick Dargue pulled out in front of another motorist at a roundabout on Forest Road, mounted the kerb and hit the railings on June 28, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

When he tried to reverse away a witness described him as "completely out of it".

And he was "dropping in and out of consciousness" when police tried to interview him.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A breath test revealed he had 114 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Dargue admitted drinking six or seven pints of Guinness and lost control after leaving the Plough Inn.

The court heard he has a number of previous convictions including driving with excess alcohol in 1996 and 2005.

His solicitor said: "He is extremely sorry for this. He deserves full credit for his early guilty plea. There were no passengers.”

He said Dargue, an engineering supervisor in power plants who travels to sites in the UK and Europe, is due to start work at a nuclear power station in Hungary.

Dargue, aged 57, of Griffin Road, Ollerton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 26 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it by March 2026.