Notts solicitor jailed for stealing £95k from clients

A solicitor who stole thousands from clients and laundered money stolen from a grandmother has been jailed.

In 2015 David Grant, 70, was trusted by two of his friends to act as their solicitor to oversee of the sale of their business.

Money laundering

However, a police investigation revealed that Grant stole £95,740 from them.

The investigation also uncovered that he’d colluded with a 41-year-old man who stole £6,000 from his grandmother.

Grant, formerly of Moor Lane in East Stoke, Newark, laundered this cash through his own bank accounts.

Although Grant was charged in 2015, The case against Grant couldn’t be heard until his criminal associate had been dealt with — who eventually pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering offences and was given a two-year suspended sentence and 160 hours community service.

Grant’s trial concluded earlier this month at Leicester Crown Court.

After being found guilty of money laundering, breaching money laundering regulations and theft, he was sentenced on December 6 to two years for the theft, twelve months for the money laundering and three months for the regulatory breach; all to run concurrently.

DCI Ed McBryde-Wilding, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “The lengthy process undoubtedly frustrated Grant’s victims, along with the witnesses who were prepared to attend court and give evidence, so I’m glad they have finally seen justice.”

“The tenacity of DS Doug Ing and Financial Investigators Andy Pollock and Michelle Tideswell was commended by the judge in court and I want to echo my thanks.

“Following the money can often be a long and arduous task.”