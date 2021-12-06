Notts prisoner ‘accidentally elbowed’ officer during lockdown frustration

Shairoz Ahmed, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Glynn Johnson had to be restrained when he briefly put the guard in a headlock during the incident on April 20, last year, at HMP Nottingham.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Johnson had served six months on recall, and was confined to his cell for 23 hours and 45 minutes because of the pandemic.

“He found this very difficult,” she said, explaining he was frustrated because a telephone conversation with his partner, shortly before, ‘didn't go very well’.

HMP Nottingham

She said the assault was ‘completely accidental’ and the headlock was ‘momentary’, while another officer held Johnson’s other arm behind his back.

Ms Edwards said: “He tells me he has apologised on two occasions.

“He still has a good relationship with the officer.”

The court heard Johnson, and another defendant, also stole £230 of goods from an Aldi store, on May 21.

Ms Edwards said: “His benefits were cut and he committed the shop theft out of desperation to buy food and daily necessities.”

She said Johnson, who suffers from mental health issues, had been sectioned earlier this year, and was now serving a 20-month sentence, imposed by Nottingham Crown Court, in September.

Johnson, aged 34, currently of HMP Bedford, admitted theft and assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared by video-link in Mansfield.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer and £115 to Aldi.