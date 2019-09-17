Notts Police 'will monitor' convicted Kirkby paedophile ahead of his sentencing

Nottinghamshire Police have looked to ease concerns of residents in Kirkby after a petition was launched to remove a convicted paedophile from their area.

Shane Warren, aged 33, of Kirkby, admitted four counts of indecent assault of children under the age of 16 in the 2000s when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Kingsway, Kirkby.

Warren was placed on the sex offenders’ register, but sentencing was adjourned to October 7 and he was bailed.

However, hundreds of residents have signed a petition calling for “leaders to remove him from the area”, saying he lives close to a play area and Kingsway Primary School.

The petition, on Change.Org, states: “Warren pleaded guilty to sex offences.

“He has been allowed to return to his home on Kingsway to await sentencing however his home is a few doors away from Kingsway School.

“We want him moved away from the school and nearby park, as he is a danger to the children”.

A peaceful protest has also been planned by residents for Saturday, to object to him living so close to a school.

But officers at Nottinghamshire Police have looked to ease concerns of residents, saying Warren will be "subject to management" by officers.

Speaking on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean said the force will "continue to monitor" the case within the Kirkby community and support residents with their concerns.

She said: "The safeguarding of children and young people is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police and we continue to support and encourage the reporting of non-recent abuse.

"These reports are taken extremely seriously and are investigated by a dedicated team.

"We understand that offences of this nature are particularly emotive and affect the community, and of course most importantly the victims.

"We’d urge people to be mindful of the impact of their actions upon the victims in this case and upon those living in the local community.

"Throughout this case, and while we await the court sentencing, Nottinghamshire Police has conducted risk assessments and put in place relevant safeguards as appropriate.

"We will continue to monitor the impact of this case within the local community and support the victims in this case with specially-trained officers.

"The perpetrator, Shane Warren, will be subject to management by teams from Nottinghamshire Police.

"We would also remind the public that victims of sexual abuse have a right to anonymity and we would ask people to respect these rights.”