Notts Police make Sutton estate 'priority area' after stabbing and golf club assault

Ongoing "gang" problems in the troubled Carsic estate in Sutton have led Nottinghamshire Police to target the area as a "priority" zone.

It comes as a young man was allegedly "stabbed in the head" on Davies Avenue in an incident on Thursday, August 22 before another man was "assaulted with a golf club" in a house on Brookfield Avenue just three days later.

Inspector Craig Hall is cracking down on Carsic after last week's stabbing on Davies Avenue and other incidents.

Incidents such as this on Carsic have become more common over the last few months, with one resident hitting out and suggesting that "someone is going to get killed".

This led to Nottinghamshire Police issuing a two-day dispersal order in Davies Avenue following the alleged stabbing, and now Craig Hall, neighbourhood policing inspector for the district, has outlined the force's plan for the estate.

He says the police will target "problematic offenders" on the estate and seek to reduce "violent offending", including employing tactics to target the "drug dealers" who he says are "one of the root causes" of the estate's problems.

He has also urged residents on the estate to support the police by informing either the force, the council or their local councillors, about individuals who "bring problems" to the area.

He said: "I have recently become concerned about the volume of incidents relating to violence, drugs and ASB on the estate.

"Most recently our officers were called to Brookfield Avenue on August 26 following reports of man being assaulted with a golf club in a house.

"Our officers were very quick to respond to the matter and fortunately the victim escaped without severe injuries.

"We know that it was a targeted attack and have no reason to believe that anyone else is at risk, however I am conscious that such incidents can cause other people to be in fear for themselves of loved ones who reside and frequent the area.

"As a result of the increased amount of incidents and after consultation with our partners within the district council I will be making the Carsic Estate one of my two priority areas.

"I will be initiating a problem solving plan aimed at targeting problematic offenders in the area and seeking to reduce violent offending and anti-social behaviour in the area.

"This will include employing tactics to target drug dealers on the estate, who I believe are one of the root causes of many of the problems.

"Working with other agencies and the community is the only way to create better places to live and our recent activities in Coxmoor and Leamington have shown what can be achieved thorough this type of partnership.

"I urge anyone in the Carsic Estate to continue to support us by informing the Police, Council or elected members about individuals who are bring problems to the area to ensure that we are able to target the issues that matter most to the community."