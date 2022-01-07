Notts Police issue witness appeal after suspected arson attack at Kirkby shop

Emergency services were called to Iris Bloom pre-loved children’s clothing shop, on Kingsway in Kirkby, shortly before 4am on Thursday January 6.

The fire remained at the door mat area and fortunately did not spread to the rest of the shop.

No-one was injured in the blaze, but significant damage was caused to the front door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire is thought to have been started deliberately

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this fire, which we are treating as having been started deliberately.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0044 of 6 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.