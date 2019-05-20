Notts Police encourages residents to 'start a conversation' for Dementia Action Week

Nottinghamshire Police is encouraging residents to 'start a conversation' for Dementia Action Week, which starts today.

A police spokesman said: "This Dementia Action Week, we’re encouraging everyone to take action by starting a conversation; whether it’s calling a relative with dementia or visiting a neighbour, it’s time to start talking.

"Throughout the week we will be sharing videos, advice and information on our channels, so please keep an eye out for our messages.

"The force is keen to support the week as it’s so important that we continue to safeguard, prevent and assist when necessary."

The Herbert Protocol

Do you know or care for someone with dementia? This form could help you.

The force also said it wanted to tell the public about the Herbert Protocol.

The Herbert Protocol is a national scheme, first introduced by West Yorkshire Police, which encourages carers to compile useful information which could be used in the event of a vulnerable person going missing. The initiative is named after George Herbert, a War veteran of the Normandy landings, who lived with dementia.

Carers, family members and friends can complete in advance, a form recording all vital details, such as medication required, mobile numbers, places previously located, a recent photograph etc. In the event of a family member or friend going missing, the form can be sent or handed to police.

A police spokesman said: "We can then spend our time supporting you during a frightening time, locate them more quickly and safeguard them more effectively."

You can access the scheme here https://goo.gl/LbwWH1

If you have a question or query about the scheme you can contact the Missing From Home Team via missingpersons@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk