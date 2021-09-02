Notts police commissioner wants to hear from Ashfield residents

Residents in Ashfield are invited to share their views on public safety issues directly with Nottinghamshire’s police and crime Commissioner.

By Wayne Swiffin
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 1:07 pm

Caroline Henry is hosting a public meeting in Kirkby on Tuesday, September 14 – the venue and exact timings will be revealed 24 hours before the event.

The session is part of her Have Your Say initiative.

The initiative is part of an exercise running until October to gain public opinion on local policing ahead of the publication of her police and crime plan, due out in the autumn.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

The commissioner will be joined by Inspector Mark Dickson, Nottinghamshire Police’s local neighbourhood inspector for Ashfield.

Ms Henry has also developed a survey dedicated to Ashfield residents and businesses, asking for their thoughts on policing and community safety.

Anyone who is wanting to attend in person should register for tickets at nottspcc.co.uk/ashfield, where they can also complete the crime and police survey.

