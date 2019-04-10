Notts men sentenced for stealing cars from London

Two men have been sentenced after admitting receiving two stolen vehicles which officers found in a Nottinghamshire industrial estate.

Tadas Petrauskas, 19, and Evaldas Balsys, 18, were arrested on Sunday, April 7, after officers tracked a stolen BMW X5 to Boughton Industrial Estate and found it stripped down into parts.

The vehicle had been taken from the Hounslow area of London earlier the same day.

The men, both of Derby Road, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court yesterday, April 9, and each admitted receiving stolen goods in relation to the BMW and a forklift truck that was stolen in Nottinghamshire in March.

Petrauskas was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay court costs of £85.

Balsys was given a 12-month Community Order and told he must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 court costs.

