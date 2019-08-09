Notts man to appear in court in connection with Bestwood stabbing

A 24-year-old man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today in connection with a stabbing at a house in Bestwood.

Joseph Molloy, of Eardley Road, Bestwood, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery in relation to the attack by a number of men on a 27-year-old man at a property in Shepton Crescent, Bestwood, at 1.34am on Saturday (August 3).

Shepton Crescent, Bestwood.

His injuries are not life-threatening or life-altering.

Detectives are still trying to trace further suspects in connection with the incident and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who has video or dash-cam footage around the time of the incident to come forward.

Please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 85 of 3 August 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.