Notts man sentenced to nine years behind bars for four counts of rape

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of rape and one count of actual bodily harm.

Alistaire Evans of Bircotes, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on October 4, after his sentenced was reduced for his early guilty pleas.

He had already pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and one count of actual bodily harm on July 25 at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 39-year-old was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

He was arrested on July 28, 2019 after the woman contacted Nottinghamshire Police to say she had been badly beaten and sexually assaulted by Evans, which later transpired to be a rape.

The victim was left with very extensive bruising all over her body and face.

Detective Constable Mark Nunn said: "The victim in this case has been incredibly brave in coming forward. We hope that guilty plea and custodial sentence will provide the victim some closure and enable them to begin to move forward with her life.

"She had suffered in silence for a substantial period of time at the hands of Evans.

“I also hope that this case and the sentence that Evans has received encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to the police."