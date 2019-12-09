Notts man jailed for sexual offences against children

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for three years and six months after pleading guilty to 14 sexual offence charges.

Thomas Inglis from Portland Road in Hucknall was sentenced on Wednesday December 4, at Nottingham Crown Court.

Thomas Inglis

As well as being given time in prison, he has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

He was arrested on October 10 by officers from the Public Protection department and officers from the Neighbourhood Search Unit seized a number of items including a written note, an iPhone and a laptop.

The charges were:

⦁ Attempt to arrange / facilitate the commission of a child sex offence (one count)

⦁ Distribute an indecent photograph of a child (three counts)

⦁ Attempt to cause / incite a boy to engage in sexual activity (one count)

⦁ Attempt to cause / incite a girl to engage in sexual activity (one count)

⦁ Attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity (three counts)

⦁ Making indecent images (three counts)

⦁ Possession of prohibited images (one count)

⦁ Possession of extreme images (one count)

Detective Sergeant Darren Mee said: "I'd like to thank all officers who worked hard on this case, it's meant that Inglis is now behind bars.

"This sentence shows that officers across Nottinghamshire will use a variety of tactics to identify and bring to justice those who seeks to abuse children.

"The internet is not a lawless playground where they can seek to live out their illegal activities.”