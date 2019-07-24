Notts man jailed for phone calls to ex-partner

A Notts man who was jailed for flouting a court-imposed ban on contacting his ex-partner has been sent back to prison after he kept calling her by telephone.

Bryn Whitworth was jailed for four weeks in October, last year, after he ignored a three-year restraining order, made on May 23, 2018, when he was convicted of harassing the woman.

At Mansfield Magistrates Court, he was jailed for 26 weeks for a series of calls, "made over several months."

Prosecutor Anna Pierrepoint said Whitworth's ex-partner spoke of her concerns about his mental health "as he still tries to keep checking on me."

"We have no ties," the woman said in a victim impact statement. "I just want to move on with my life and wish he would do the same."

The calls, which were fielded by a friend, exacerbated the victim's anxiety and depression, the court heard.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said it wasn't clear how often Whitworth was contacting her, but he had not spoken to her directly.

"He says he wanted to check on her well-being," Mr Haines said. "But he has clearly acted in direct breach of the order.

"He didn't enjoy being in prison and has no wish to go back. While he was there he saw numerous deaths of inmates."

Whitworth, 30, of Victoria Close, Boughton, admitted the breach, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "This is a very worrying set of circumstances.

"You clearly don't get the message that this relationship is at an end.

"She is entitled to live her life without you interfering and contacting her."

He handed Whitworth 26 weeks in prison, with a £115 government surcharge.

