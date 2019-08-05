Notts man jailed for having sexual activity with 13-year-old girl

A Bestwood man has been jailed for having sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl after her father found texts about the relationship on her phone.

The victim's phone was confiscated by her father in March this year when he became concerned about her behaviour and he found a conversation between her and Hesketh Watts, who messaged her about having had sex, despite knowing she was only 13.

Watts.

The father reported this to the police and Watts was identified and arrested at his home in Bestwood on March 22.

Officers seized his mobile devices which confirmed the text message conversation with the victim.

When arrested, Watts was in possession of cannabis, scales and deal bags.

Watts, aged 31, of no fixed address, denied the offences initially in police interview but later pleaded guilty in court to sexual activity with a child aged 13 years and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He was today (August 5) jailed for a total of five years and two months at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and was also made subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and an indefinite restraining order.

Police Constable Emma McGregor, who was the investigating officer, said: "Hesketh is a dangerous individual who exploited and sexually abused a vulnerable 13-year-old child. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences."

Detective Sergeant Paul Lefford, from Nottinghamshire Police Sexual Exploitation Investigation Unit, said: "This case was reported by a concerned father who checked his daughter's mobile phone and found concerning sexual messages from an adult male.

"This case is a reminder to us all as parents that we should be routinely monitoring our children’s online activity including social media accounts.

"It is only because of her father's vigilance that these offences came to light. I hope today's sentence gives some comfort to the victim and her family."