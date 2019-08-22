Notts man faces trial for offensive "sock" weapon

A Church Warsop man has been charged with carrying a sock containing "hard balls" and a wooden bat.

Simon Densham, 46, of Church Street, denied possessing the offensive weapons, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He admitted possession of cannabis and attempting to possess amphetamine on the same date.

It is alleged the offences took place at his home address on July 13.

He admitted failing to attend at court on August 15.

He was bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court for a trial, on October 24.

