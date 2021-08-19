Ricky Pritchard, of Ravensworth Road, Bulwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August, 18, where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The thirty-nine-year-old is also charged with assault by beating and two counts of harassment in connection with an incident carried out at Maltkin Close, in Ollerton.

The crime happened at around 12.34am on Tuesday (August 17, 2020).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at work

Pritchard was also charged with driving while disqualified, drink-driving, driving without insurance and he had also taken a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Pritchard has now been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on August 25.

Superintendent, Peter Quinn, of Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team, said: “Anyone who makes violent threats towards another person can expect a robust response from police.

“And we take very seriously reports of drink-driving and driving offences to make sure other road users throughout Nottinghamshire are protected.

“Because as police officers we witness the immediate aftermath of traffic collisions and the wider impact they have on a community.

He added “I am pleased that we have been able to bring a charge in this case and would like to reassure people that he was known to the victim and there is no wider threat to the community.”