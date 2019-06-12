Notts domestic violence victims to be given blunt knives so they can't be 'stabbed' by partners

Domestic violence victims in Nottinghamshire are set to have their kitchen knives replaced by police as a way to "save lives".

Nottinghamshire Police said they are trying the scheme out to see if it "makes a difference".

The blunt knives brought by Notts Police.

Around 100 'no point' knives will be handed to victims who have either been threatened or attacked with a knife in the county.

Superintendent Matt McFarlane, the new knife crime strategy manager for Nottinghamshire Police, is overseeing the scheme, he said: "We do see a fair amount of knife related incidents in domestic abuse not just on the streets.

"This is a measure we need to take. We want to reduce that risk. It is a trial. We have about a 100 of them - and we have so far given out about 50.

"The knife is blunt at the end - but still functions as a knife - so you can't stab someone.

These are the knives the victims will be given.

"People will stay in a relationship after some serious episodes of domestic abuse. They may stay together for children, get back together, or might get back together when they are out of prison."

Currently domestic violence knife crime makes up more than 17 percent of incidents reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

In 2018/19, out of 900 reports of knife crime, 159 were related to domestic violence.

Supt McFarlane also said that the knives would generally be given out in cases where a knife had been used or the victim has been threatened.

The knives are not mandatory the victims would have to agree to have their knives replaced.

Supt McFarlane said: "We are trialling it to see if it makes a difference. Sometimes you have to trial things to see if they work. Anything that stops someone being seriously injured is a good idea."

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping has also welcomed the scheme, he said: "Having safer implements in the home can reduce injuries and save lives. It is important that we get the message across that the chance of being stabbed on the streets is low and there is a bigger problem around domestic violence.

"It is an excellent intiative. Some research shows that women are attacked around 19 times before they leave their home."