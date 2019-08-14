Notts clinic staff 'devastated' after £35,000 arson attack

Staff at a Brinsley pain relief clinic who have been put out of work after an arson attack have said they are “devastated” following the blaze.

OMG Beauty and Pain Relief Clinic, on Church Lane, was targeted in the attack that caused more than £35,000 worth of damage and put salonists at a loss for more than six weeks.

The damage. Picture: Claire Gilbert.

The attack follows a similar blaze at Snipits, also on Church Lane, in May, which also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

And Claire Gilbert, who runs the pain clinic, has said the blaze has caused her to almost have a “nervous breakdown” after four staff were forced out of work - without financial protections.

She said: “The attack has changed my life. I nearly had a nervous breakdown and it has affected my family too, who are scared.

“We’ve had to shut since the fire and I’ve just started doing mobile massaging to make some money, but it’s not enough to cover the damage.

“We’re not protected by loss of earnings and other staff have had to take up extra hours elsewhere.

“We are all absolutely devastated following the fire.”

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the blaze, which happened on June 29.

A spokesman said: “Officers are keen to trace a person dressed in dark clothing and a hooded top, who was seen cycling towards Underwood.

“If you have any information which could help officers’ enquiries, call us on 101, quoting incident number 158 of June 29, 2019.”

A fundraiser has been set up to support the salon. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-us-get-back-on-our-feet-after-an-arson-attack.