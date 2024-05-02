Nottinghamshire's Asian communities warned to be alert after increase in gold jewellery burglaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In recent months, the value of gold has risen around 20 per cent to an unprecedented high and rates are expected to continue increasing throughout this year.

The gold is often bought as gifts in Asian communities and is of a high purity – 22 or 24 carat – that is passed down through generations, holding significant sentimental value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offenders are targeting the city centre and surrounding suburbs and are entering properties via unlocked windows and doors.

Police have warned Asian communities to be on their guard after a series of gold jewellery burglaries. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between March 25 and April 21, Nottinghamshire Police recorded an increase in the number of burglaries targeting Asian communities.

Several arrests linked to burglaries have been made over the last month, including one offender who has been arrested and charged with 14 aggravated burglaries.

Nottinghamshire Police’s neighbourhood policing teams are increasing proactive hotspot patrols in affected areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Pickersgill, crime prevention officer, said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime that leaves people feeling vulnerable in their own homes.

“We know that theft of this gold jewellery from our Asian communities has a financial cost, but also a significant sentimental value as these items are often passed down through generations.

“The support of our communities is vital in helping us bring offenders to justice, so please contact us if you see anyone acting suspiciously in your area or if you have information about these burglaries and the sale of stolen jewellery.

“We would advise anyone with expensive jewellery in their homes to ensure it is locked away in a high-quality safe that is anchored in place and complies with insurance rating standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you leave your home, please remember to lock your doors and windows, put valuable items out of sight and remove objects from outside your property that could be used to gain entry.”

Officers are urging the public to Mark It, Record It and Flag It to help keep their valuables safe.

Mark or etch an item with your postcode, house, or flat number, or the first three letters of your address.