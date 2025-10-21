Nottinghamshire students learn safety skills in Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) workshops

Hundreds of students from across Nottinghamshire have taken part in a week of interactive workshops designed to educate them about Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police hosted a safety week in partnership with Nottingham College between October 13 and 17.

The week began with a series of online webinars addressing joint enterprise, drugs, knife crime, county lines gangs, bullying, harassment, and child criminal exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by 25 total sessions on domestic abuse, discrimination, and VAWG, delivered across five city centre campuses.

Hundreds of students from across Nottinghamshire have taken part in a week of interactive workshops designed to educate them about Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The event was developed by Nottinghamshire Police to educate young people and help ensure they have a deeper understanding of recognising the signs of abusive and manipulative behaviour.

This provided opportunities for vital conversations to empower and equip all students with the knowledge and understanding to improve their safety.

Following a session on VAWG, one student said they “learned about the effects domestic violence has on women and what to do about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session was appropriately tailored for the students and delivered by expert officers and staff from across the force, including the safeguarding and harm reduction team, who support survivors of domestic abuse every day.

Citizens in policing coordinator Barbara Strang, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know from national data that young people are likely to have experienced domestic abuse in some form – either by knowing a victim or having been one themselves.

“Prevention and early intervention are about education, and it is therefore vitally important that we have open and transparent conversations about domestic abuse, harassment, and sexual assault.

“These sessions equip young people with the skills and knowledge to recognise patterns of behaviour which are not acceptable so that they feel comfortable to confront it or seek support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to extend my thanks to Nottingham College for their ongoing support, who have committed to delivering the sessions to more than 8,000 students.”

Rebecca Butcher, Nottingham College’s assistant principal for student support, said: "At Nottingham College, we’re proud of the way we support and nurture our students - not just academically, but by equipping them with the skills they need to make confident, informed decisions about their future.

“Empowering YOUR Safety Week is about more than awareness - it’s about giving our students the confidence and life skills to navigate real-world challenges.”