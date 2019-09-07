Nottinghamshire police 'very keen' to speak to this man

Police want to speak to the man in the pictures in connection with two thefts from a store in Farnsfield.
Recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him in connection with two thefts from the Co-op store in Main Street, Farnsfield.
MORE: Man jailed for Mansfield shop thefts
A quantity of meat and alcohol were stolen during the two incidents at the Co-op in Main Street - the first was around 7.25pm on August 17 and the second was around 6.15pm on August 27.
Detective Constable Jann Olsen, on the county CID team, said: "We're very keen to identify this man and speak to him to further our investigation.
"We urge anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 776 of August 17."
MORE: Mansfield fitness fanatic showcasing her body in finals of Miss Swimsuit UK