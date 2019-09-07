Nottinghamshire police 'very keen' to speak to this man

Police want to speak to the man in the pictures in connection with two thefts from a store in Farnsfield.

Recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him in connection with two thefts from the Co-op store in Main Street, Farnsfield.

Do you recognise him?

MORE: Man jailed for Mansfield shop thefts

A quantity of meat and alcohol were stolen during the two incidents at the Co-op in Main Street - the first was around 7.25pm on August 17 and the second was around 6.15pm on August 27.

Detective Constable Jann Olsen, on the county CID team, said: "We're very keen to identify this man and speak to him to further our investigation.

"We urge anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 776 of August 17."

Do you recognise him?

MORE: Mansfield fitness fanatic showcasing her body in finals of Miss Swimsuit UK