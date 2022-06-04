Nottinghamshire police seek public’s help after motorcyclist was seriously injured

Notts Police.

A rider, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the crash which happened shortly before 9pm yesterday (Friday 3 June 2022) in Broxtowe Lane, Broxtowe estate, Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Liah Lane said: "We are working hard to understand exactly what happened and our enquiries remain ongoing. If you witnessed this incident or saw a motorcycle travelling in the area immediately before the collision please get in touch with us.

"We’d also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage or any local residents who may have CCTV footage which could help us with our investigation."