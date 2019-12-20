Nottinghamshire Police officer dismissed for 'inappropriate contact with colleagues'

A Nottinghamshire police officer has been dismissed after they were found guilty of gross misconduct relating to inappropriate contact with two police colleagues.

The officer has been placed on the College of Police's Barred List after the ‘inapproriate contact’, which happened on and off duty.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The vast majority of Nottinghamshire Police employees maintain the highest possible standards which makes it all the more important that we address instances where an individual’s behaviour has fallen seriously short of those expectations."