Nottinghamshire Police issue safety message after spate of car break-ins in Kirkby

A number of break-ins were reported around the town earlier this month with thieves targeting cars which contained money and Christmas gifts.

Vehicles were broken into on Mary Street, Edward Street, Milton Street and Spinney Close on December 15 and 16, with thieves stealing a number of expensive items and Christmas presents which had been left in cars overnight.

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a statement urging car owners to ensure valuables are not left on show or kept in vehicles, especially overnight, to minimise the opportunity for thieves to strike.

A number of vehicles were targeted in Kirkby

Inspector Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield, said: “We are currently investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in Kirkby in Ashfield from earlier in the month and have been working to gather evidence and information in the area.

"When people’s cars are broken into, of course the fault lies entirely with the person who chose to commit the offence, but there are some things we can all do to minimise the risk of offences from happening in the first place.

"Taking the time to ensure that no valuables are left on display, especially overnight, is probably the most significant thing drivers can do to keep their property safe.”

Anyone who has any information regarding the break-ins is asked to contact the police on 101 or, alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

