Nottinghamshire police issue safety advice to revellers about crime over the festive season

Nottinghamshire Police are issuing safety advice to help revellers enjoy a crime-free festive season.

The force’s advice is below:

Watch your drinks and food to ensure nothing is added to them. Never leave your drink unattended. If your drink has been left unattended, don't drink any more of it. If something tastes or looks odd, don't eat or drink it. Be aware some drugs are colourless and tasteless.

If someone you don't know or trust offers to buy you a drink, decline or accompany them to the bar and watch that nothing is added. Know your own limit.

If you meet someone new at a party, avoid going home with them or inviting them back to your home, accepting a lift from them. It's safer to arrange a second date in a public place. If you do find yourself alone with someone you don't know well, make sure someone knows where you are and who you're with.

If you feel uneasy about someone, there may be a reason.

Make sure someone knows where you are going and when you’ll be home.

Avoid walking home alone and never with someone you don’t know well.

Drink responsibly. Arrange a designated driver.

Check your taxi driver’s ID and never get into an unlicensed taxi. Book your taxi in advance or call a licensed company from the party and arrange for them to pick you up right outside the venue.

Never accept a lift from a minicab touting for trade on the street.

Always sit in the back of a taxi and if you get chatting to the driver, do not give away personal details. If you feel uneasy with the driver, ask him to stop at a busy familiar place and get out.

If using public transport, have your ticket, pass or change ready so that your wallet or purse is out of sight.

Always wait for the bus or train in a well-lit place near others and arrange for someone to meet you at the bus stop or station. If a bus is empty, or it is after dark, you may feel safer on the lower deck as near as possible to the driver. On trains, avoid empty compartments.