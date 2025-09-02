Nottinghamshire Police issue hundreds of warning letters to antisocial drivers

Hundreds of warnings have been sent to antisocial motorists as Nottinghamshire Police continues to crack down on drivers posing a risk to public safety.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force launched Operation Wheelspin in October 2024 as part of a coordinated county-wide response to car cruising.

This can include drivers gathering to race at high speeds, perform risky stunts, or engage in antisocial behaviours such as loud engine revving or setting off fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, 295 warning letters have been issued to motorists who have been witnessed by officers either actively street racing, participating in antisocial behaviour, or attending unregistered car meets.

Hundreds of warning letters issued to antisocial drivers

This is in addition to robust enforcement action where drivers may be arrested for various traffic offences, such as dangerous driving, or have their vehicles seized.

The number plates of more than 1,500 vehicles have been recorded on a bespoke database, allowing for the identification of individuals responsible and enabling their offences and behaviour to be easily tracked.

Officers have also issued 48 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), 55 Section 59 warning notices, and seized eight high-performance cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TORs cover a wide range of motoring offences, such as driving without a seatbelt or with worn tyres and can result in a fine or penalty points on a driving licence.

A Section 59 warning notice places Police National Computer markers on vehicles and individuals, meaning that any similar behaviour in the next 12 months can lead to prosecution and vehicles being seized.

One motorist who received a warning letter was witnessed racing and undertaking other vehicles by officers at Junction 27 of the M1 at around 12:20am in March.

Once officers caught up with the 22-year-old driver, his Volkswagen Golf was stopped, and he was issued a TOR for driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the stop, it was discovered that the driver had an existing Section 59 warning notice, and so his vehicle was seized.

Sergeant Emily Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are determined to help prevent further serious or fatal road traffic collisions on Nottinghamshire roads.

“Stunts, collisions, and excessive speed by often young and inexperienced drivers can result in life-changing injuries and fatalities on our roads.

“We have issued almost 300 warning letters so far to motorists whose behaviour and driving fell well below the standard of a careful and competent driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Racing, tailgating, driving at high speeds, causing an exhaust to ‘pop or bang’, or generally driving in a manner that would cause alarm, distress, or annoyance is not acceptable.

“Our message is clear: Nottinghamshire is not a personal racetrack and as a force we will continue to disrupt antisocial motorists and act on the concerns of residents.”

The registered keepers of vehicles who receive these letters are being reminded that driving without due care and attention and dangerous driving are criminal offences and that Nottinghamshire Police will prosecute individuals who fall foul of the law.

If they are caught street racing, attending unlicensed car meets, or committing any other relevant road traffic offence, officers will consider all available options – which could include a criminal behaviour order, a Section 59 notice, arrest, vehicle seizures, or a fine.

Hotspots for unlicensed car meets include Daleside Road in Nottingham, the A57 in Worksop, and Junction 27 of the M1 in Annesley.