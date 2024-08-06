Officers who volunteer their time with Nottinghamshire Police have hit a major milestone whilst serving communities and patrolling neighbourhoods.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force’s Special Constabulary, who are often known as specials, have volunteered a total of 11,339 hours so far in 2024.

Specials are part-time volunteers who work alongside police officers from across the force, with the added flexibility to fit their responsibilities around a full-time career and private life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Special Constable has the same powers, uniform and responsibilities as a police officer, but they work voluntarily as part of response, neighbourhoods, specialist units, and events.

Nottinghamshire Police Force's volunteer officers hit 10,000 hours milestone

Special Superintendent Grant White, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Special Constabulary, said: “The hard work and commitment that our Special Constabulary demonstrate every day is invaluable.

“Specials support a wide range of policing roles and are often at the heart of keeping our communities and residents safe.

“They are all highly skilled individuals who give up their own time to give back to their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their cumulative achievements so far this year are hugely impressive, and I wish to extend my thanks to all our volunteers whose dedication does not go unnoticed.

“I would encourage anyone considering an additional career with the Special Constabulary to please visit the Nottinghamshire Police website to find out more.”

There are currently 86 Special Constabulary officers serving Nottinghamshire Police, who in 2023 volunteered a total of 23,168 hours.

They will be joined by a further 14 officers, who are currently in training and will be out on patrol in September this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, they have made 42 arrests so far in 2024 and completed 1,943 individual duties – which can include completing training, attending events, and carrying out operational duties, such as patrolling the street.

They have also conducted 149 vehicle stops, with 58 leading to further enforcement action, all whilst volunteering to give back to their community.

The Special Constabulary are part of the force’s Prevention Hub, which is a collaboration between multiple force departments responsible for developing and delivering strategies to prevent crime and disorder throughout the city and county.

Nottinghamshire Police is currently recruiting new Special Constables for those interested in an additional career.

Anyone is eligible, subject to requirements, with the force particularly keen to hear from women, members of the LGBT+ community, and those from diverse backgrounds.