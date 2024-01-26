Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Henry (Con) was responding following the sentencing of triple killer Valdo Calocane, who killed three people and attempted to kill three more on June 13 last year.

One of the main criticisms levelled at the police by the victims’ families was that Calocane was still free to commit his crimes nine months after a warrant for his arrest had been issued in September 2022.

PCC Caroline Henry says she will seek reassurances over outstanding arrest warrants. Photo: Other

And PCC Henry says she will now seek further reassurances arrest warrants will be executed as quickly as possible.

She said: “My deepest sympathies are with the families of those killed in this most tragic incident and I understand that they, and the public, have some concerns around Valdo Calocane’s outstanding warrant at the time of the attack.

“Clearly no-one could have foreseen the tragedy that happened, but the people of Nottinghamshire will rightly want reassurance that those who should be in the criminal justice system are found and dealt with swiftly.

“I meet regularly with Nottinghamshire’s chief constable to scrutinise the force’s performance on behalf of the public and I am very confident the force delivers a good service overall to the people of Nottinghamshire.

"However there is always room for improvement.