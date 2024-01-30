Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The College of Policing is being commissioned to carry out the review of Nottinghamshire Police’s handling of the case before and after the tragedy took place in Nottingham on June 13 last year.

Calocane, aged 32, stabbed and killed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old former Bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then stole Mr Coates's van and used it to drive into three other people, seriously injuring them.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry has ordered a review into the policing involved in the Valdo Calocane killings. Photos: Nottinghamshire Police

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of the attack.

Last week, he was sentenced to an indefinite period in a secure hospital after pleading guilty to manslaugher on the grounds of diminished responsiblity after psychiatrists ruled he was mentally ill.

This caused great anger among the victims’ families, who said justice had not been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC Henry (Con) said: “My deepest sympathies are with the families of those who were killed and seriously injured by Valdo Calocane in this senseless attack.

“I am aware the families have some concerns about Nottinghamshire Police’s handling of this case.

"I take those concerns very seriously and as PCC it is my duty to scrutinise the force’s performance to ensure it provides the best possible public service and strives to make continuous improvements.

“The people of Nottinghamshire will rightly want reassurance that those who should be in the criminal justice system are found and dealt with swiftly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is my intention to commission the College of Policing to conduct a thorough independent review to understand what has happened in this case and identify lessons learnt for Nottinghamshire Police.

“I would like to extend an invitation to any of the families of those impacted by these terrible crimes to help shape the scope of the investigation.

“I have spoken to Chief Constable Kate Meynell about my intention to commission this review and she has welcomed this course of action.”

The College of Policing is the independent national standards setting body for policing, helping forces and individuals provide consistency and a better service for the public.