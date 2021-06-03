Nottinghamshire Police awarded extra funding for projects to make streets safer

Of this, Nottinghamshire will receive £864,000.

The money will go towards measures proven to cut crime, including simple changes to the design of streets such as locked gates around alleyways, increased street-lighting and the installation of CCTV.

The third round of the fund has also now opened, providing another opportunity to bid from a fund of £25 million for the year 2021-22.

Priti Patel MP, the home secretary, said: “I will not stand by while criminals inflict fear and misery on our communities, which is why I launched the safer streets fund to improve security in areas blighted by crimes like burglary, robbery and theft.

“But it’s more than just environmental change – we need to prevent people from committing these offences in the first place as we build back safer.

“That is why the next round will rightly look at behaviour change, with a primary focus on women and girls who are disproportionately affected by crimes like harassment in public places.”

Victoria Atkins MP, minister for safeguarding, commented: “No-one should feel afraid while walking the streets, yet for so many people, particularly women and girls, a background hum of feeling uncomfortable or even unsafe in public spaces has become an all too common occurrence.

“We want this fund to help the police and local councils ensure that our streets are safe for everyone.”

Roger Hirst, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners prevention lead, commented: “The safer streets fund allows PCCs to work with local partners in areas that are disproportionately affected by neighbourhood and acquisitive crime, investing in preventative approaches to make communities safer.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “We know that better street lighting or CCTV can do a lot to prevent crime, which is why we welcome the latest round of the safer streets funding to ensure projects can continue to have a positive impact on the communities that are hardest hit.

“We also know that changing attitudes is key in the long run, which is why police and local authorities are being encouraged to focus new bids on behaviour change and community engagement.”

Safer streets is just one of the ways the Government is working to tackle violence against women and girls.

In March, the Home Office reopened its call for evidence on violence against women and girls.

More than 180,000 responses were received and are helping to inform the new cross-government Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy and complementary Domestic Abuse Strategy, which will be published later this year.

The Home Office is also working with police on a new online tool, aimed primarily at women and girls, which will allow people to pinpoint locations in their local area where they have felt unsafe.