Nottinghamshire pervert sexually abused girls while filming them in secret

A dangerous pervert assaulted a woman and underage girls while secretly filming them for his own sexual gratification.

Andrew Hallam had crude intentions in mind when he installed hidden cameras inside bathrooms, changing rooms and other locations.

The voyeur went out of his way to try and record footage of women and girls in various intimate situations so that he could watch it back later.

This happened multiple times at different locations in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, between 2019 and 2025.

Andrew Hallam was jailed for nine years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Hallam’s offending wasn’t limited to voyeurism however, with the predator also sexually assaulting multiple underage girls and a woman.

He subjected each of his victims to the abuse at different locations across Nottingham, between 2023 and 2024.

Each offence was committed by Hallam without his victims even realising it had happened.

The 45-year-old pervert made sure he documented the sickening abuse though by filming what he was doing as he did it.

This footage was later found on his mobile phone, along with various clips of a private nature that Hallam had secretly recorded of his victims.

One incident saw Hallam travel to Derbyshire to plant cameras at an address he knew a teenage girl would be staying at.

Other videos he covertly recorded depicted his victims and other unknown children getting undressed in toilet cubicles and changing rooms.

The footage, along with nearly 300 indecent images of children, was discovered on Hallam’s phone after police seized the device in January this year.

His depraved activities came to light when one of his victims found out what he’d been doing and called the police.

Hallam was charged with 20 separate offences, including multiple counts of sexual assault and voyeurism.

He was also charged with sexual activity with a girl under 15, indecent exposure, and multiple counts of taking indecent photos of children and making indecent photos of children.

Faced with the comprehensive evidence detectives had gathered against him, Hallam pleaded guilty to all 20 offences on April 28.

He returned to Nottingham Crown Court on October 10 where he was sentenced to nine years and one month, followed by an extended licence period of four years and 11 months.

Hallam was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which places a number of restrictions on him, and made subject of a restraining order that prohibits him from contacting his victims.

Detective Constable Lucy Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Hallam committed a series of shameful acts that any right-minded person would've found revolting.

"Seemingly for his own sexual gratification, he filmed himself as he sexually abused four female victims, some of whom he knew to be underage.

"If that wasn't bad enough, he also set up hidden cameras within bathrooms, changing rooms and other locations, as part of a campaign of voyeurism over several years.

“This was a gross breach of trust and invasion of privacy from a man with a dangerous infatuation for underage girls.

"The majority of the footage featured teenage girls while they were getting undressed or in other vulnerable positions.

"None of his victims had any idea what Hallam had done until later, when the videos he'd taken were discovered and the truth emerged.

"His perverse behaviour caused immeasurable pain to his victims, so we're really grateful to them for working with us to get them justice.

"Hallam has shown himself to be a real danger to women and girls, so we're pleased to see him locked away in prison for a substantial period, where he belongs."