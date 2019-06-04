Nottinghamshire pensioner attacked in own home as police hunt men responsible for 'despicable crime'

Police are hunting two men who attacked a pensioner in her own home.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm this evening (Tuesday), on Drummond Drive, Nuthall, after the 87-year-old woman answered a knock at the door.

The pensioner was left injured after the men forced their way into her home.

Two men claimed to be warning her about a nearby burglary, when they forced their way in and stole money from a bedroom.

The woman was left shaken and with injuries to her arm and leg which required treatment from a paramedic.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, who is leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire police, said: “This is a despicable crime on an elderly woman in her own home.

"These men spared no thought for the damage, either physical or mental, that they have caused to her, and we need to catch them.

"I would urge anyone who saw men matching their description in the area at the time, or anyone who may have been passing, to contact us.”

The men are described as mixed race or olive-skinned, both in their early 30s. One was wearing a yellow hi-vis waistcoat and a baseball cap, the other was wearing black clothing.

Police believe a silver vehicle may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 690 of June 4.