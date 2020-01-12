Nottinghamshire paedophile, 79, jailed for historic child sex offences

A 79-year-old Nottinghamshire man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of non-recent child sexual offences.

Thomas Gadsby, of Grays Drive, Ravenshead, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on, Friday January 10 having been found guilty, following a trial by jury, of one count of rape, 10 counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

The 79-year-old was jailed for nine years.

Gadsby committed the offences over six decades from the 1960s to 2010s.

As well as being given time in prison, he has been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Detective Sergeant Lee Kirk, from Nottinghamshire Police's Public Protection Unit which investigated the case, said: "I would like to praise the incredible bravery and courage shown by the survivors in this case in coming forward which then led to the police investigation.

"I hope that this conviction demonstrates our commitment to survivors of these types of offences, and that when incidents are reported our officers will do everything in their power to bring offenders to justice.

"They have had to deal with what happened to them and the massive impact it has had on them throughout their lives.

"Their ongoing strength and courage is a true credit to each and every one and I’d like to commend them for trusting the police service with their complaints.

"Gadsby’s sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives the survivors some comfort after being put through such a horrific ordeal.

"I also hope this sentence gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward and we will investigate and seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes reports of such matters seriously and investigate them, working with the Crown Prosecution Service to put a robust case to the courts. Reporting of such matters should not be deterred by time delays or the community standing of those responsible."

There are a number of different agencies who are able to offer independent help and support to survivors of sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.

