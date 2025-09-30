Nottinghamshire man jailed for 17 years for grooming and raping girl

A ‘controlling and manipulative sex offender’ who groomed and repeatedly raped a young girl has been jailed.

Christopher Swift, aged 35, was exposed when incriminating messages he’d sent to his victim were discovered and passed to detectives at Nottinghamshire Police in February of this year.

His victim was interviewed by officers and revealed a significant history of abuse at Swift’s hands.

The girl also revealed the high level of control Swift exerted over her life – from telling her what to wear to controlling her use of social media.

Swift initially gave no comment answers to officers’ questions, but later pleaded guilty to four counts of raping a girl under 13, four sexual assaults and another offence of engaging in sexual activity.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 26 September, Swift, of no fixed address, was given an extended 17 year sentence.

He was also added to the sex offenders' register, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly restrict his access to children once he is released.

Detective Constable Keeley Bringhurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Swift is a controlling and manipulative sex offender who very deliberately targeted his victim over an extended period of time.

“He knew perfectly well that what he was doing was illegal and that his victim couldn’t possibly consent to what happened to her.

“His behaviour was utterly inexcusable and has understandably had a profound impact on his victim and her family.

“As he begins a very lengthy jail sentence I would like to pay tribute to the girl at the centre of this case for the bravery and resilience she has shown."